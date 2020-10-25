Tying-kick wide right, Steelers hand Titans first loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have grown so used to rallying late to win four of their first five games that they expected to do just that once again. Then Stephen Gostkowski’s 45-yard field goal to force overtime slipped wide right, providing a painful reminder that comeback magic doesn’t always work. In a battle of the AFC’s remaining undefeated teams Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made them pay by holding onto a 27-24 win in a game pushed back three weeks while the Titans dealt with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season.

