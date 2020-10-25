NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the discipline tells The Associated Press that the NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season. The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone and reschedule two games including Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and Buffalo back two days to Oct. 13. Investigators found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting with the facility closed.

