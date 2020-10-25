Light the Night Event for Opioid Crisis Awareness

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Sunday was the third annual Light the Night event in Cleveland, focused on spreading awareness about the opioid crisis.

This year’s event theme -‘Work in Unity to Reach the Community.’

- Advertisement -

Greenway Park was filled live music and a host of organizations focused on community outreach.

Light the Night founder Rachel Goins says this years event focuses on more than just the opioid crisis.

“It’s about obviously the covid, it’s about isolation, it’s about depression, it’s about suicide, it’s about whatever you’re darkness is -And there’s a lot of darkness right now. People are struggling with a lot of things and this year the lord landed on my heart that unity seems to be lacking in the communities and the churches and homes because of the disconnection.”