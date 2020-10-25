Fatal Fire on Wilcox Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga fire crews battled the flames of a house fire on Wilcox Boulevard Sunday morning.

Officials believe that the fire started near the back of the house.

“We did have a working fire with entrapment -possible entrapment and so therefore we brought in extra companies to cover what needed to be handled on the scene” said Captain Chris Fryar of Chattanooga Fire.

Captain Fryar says unfortunately one person died from the blaze.

The agency says that the victim was located in the bedroom.

“We can confirm that there is one victim inside the structure. We just want to send our thoughts and condolences to the family of the victims from what’s happened here today and the Red Cross has stepped in to assist with that as well.”

Chattanooga fire confirmed that one person and two dogs did make it out the home safely.

Although the fire was eventually under control, Captain Fryar says the condition of the home delayed fire crews.

“We still have some hot spots that we were unable to get to.”

The structure of the house is considered so dangerous that fire crews were unable to enter. Public Works is on scene with assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.