Brake Light Repair Event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The concerned citizens for justice and the Chattanooga Democratic Socialist of America provided free tail light replacement in the Food City parking lot on 23rd street.

Both organizations say it’s a way to help drivers on the road and also prevent possible altercations with officers during traffic stops.

The groups are also issuing a petition called the independent civilian oversight board in order to have groups outside of law enforcement review police interactions.

“Lets say a person is riding and they have a brake light out” said Chen Schobert of Concerned Citizens for Justice. “They get pulled over, they feel like that interaction was good, they were profiled in that interaction and they want to complain -In the independent civilian oversight board, they would go to this board of community based organizations for them to overlook that complain.”

If you would like to sign the petition, here is a contact email: communitycontrolnow@gmail.com