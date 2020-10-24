Walker County opens additional polling locations

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF)- Early voting in Georgia comes to an end on Friday October 30th.
Walker County has had one voting location until today.
The county opened four new polling locations:
Walker County voters may use any of the locations including the courthouse.
You can visit our website for a complete list of polling locations and their addresses.
Polls in Walker County are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Walker County opened four more voting locations this morning. Here is the line at the Chickamauga Civic Center. Voters tell me that it’s about a two hour wait. Polling locations are open until four today. pic.twitter.com/qDtJ6AMs80
— Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) October 24, 2020