Walker County opens additional polling locations

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF)- Early voting in Georgia comes to an end on Friday October 30th.

Walker County has had one voting location until today.

- Advertisement -

The county opened four new polling locations:

Rock Spring

265 Bicentennial Trail

Building 500-Student Center

Rock Spring, GA 30739

Rossville Civic Center

400 McFarland Avenue

Rossville, GA 30741

Chickamauga Civic Center

1817 Lee Clarkson Road

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church

1300 Lula Lake Road

Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

Walker County voters may use any of the locations including the courthouse.

You can visit our website for a complete list of polling locations and their addresses.

Polls in Walker County are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.