Walker County opens additional polling locations

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF)- Early voting in Georgia comes to an end on Friday October 30th.

Walker County has had one voting location until today.

The county opened four new polling locations:

Rock Spring
265 Bicentennial Trail
Building 500-Student Center
Rock Spring, GA 30739
 
Rossville Civic Center
400 McFarland Avenue
Rossville, GA 30741
 
Chickamauga Civic Center
1817 Lee Clarkson Road
Chickamauga, GA 30707
 
Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church
1300 Lula Lake Road
Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

Walker County voters may use any of the locations including the courthouse.

You can visit our website for a complete list of polling locations and their addresses.

Polls in Walker County are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.