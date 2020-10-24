Thrasher bridge work closes lanes near Chickamauga Dam

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- TVA is conducting work on the Thrasher Bridge and it will temporarily close lanes over the Chickamauga Dam at Highway 153.

The work will begin at 8 Sunday night and will last until 6 Monday morning.

According to TVA, travel will be restricted to a single lane.

CPD will be assisting with traffic.