Record enrollment helps University of Tennessee finances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Record enrollment has helped the University of Tennessee to make up for much of the revenue lost due to the coronavirus crisis. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports lost revenue and added costs have totaled around $147 million. That includes about $40 million in lost revenue from sports. But UT system President Randy Boyd says that grants, reduced expenses and an increase in tuition revenue brought the total deficit down to around $9 million, which was covered by reserve money. Enrollment increased 1.9% across the UT system to an all-time high of 52,559 students. Boyd says he does not have financial concerns for the spring semester.

