NPHC Voting Rally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- With the final day of early voting approaches, the National Pan-hellenic Council of Chattanooga held a voting rally today, encouraging everyone in Hamilton County to cast their ballots.

The organization held their festivities at Brainerd High School as countless voters waited in line.

The group offered food, music, and giveaways.

Organizers of the event hope voters continue to hit the poles during local elections as well.

“When you think about the election process, while this is a presidential election, there’s a lot of down ballot candidates” said Valorie Armstrong. “So, we just encourage individuals to get to know who the candidates are to exercise their vote. Next year we’re going to have a mayoral election in Chattanooga and these type of events, we try to come together and support and bring individuals out to the polls as well.”

Early voting ends Thursday, October 29th.