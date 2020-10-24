National Drug Take Back

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee American Water is partnering with the Hamilton County Coalition during the ‘Annual Drug Take Back’ day to prevent unused or expired medication from being disposed improperly.

Over 20 drop off sites were held in our Region, allowing anyone to dispose their medications in the safest way possible.

The company prefers people not to flush any old medications because traces of the drugs can end up in natural resources.

“I just want to encourage people to make sure that they keep their medications that they are currently using properly locked up -Especially controlled substances” said Daphne Kirksey of Tennessee American Water. “And then when they are through and they have left over medication of any any sort to make sure they properly dispose of it. There are some permanent lock boxes across the region. A few of the pharmacies have them and so does some of the police departments.”

Misuse of expired prescription drugs can also lead to accidental overdoses.