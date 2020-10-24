CFD: Gas leak on Dayton Boulevard caused by construction mishap

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- 911 received a high volume of calls last night about a gas leak on Dayton Boulevard.

According to the fire department, an 8 inch line was struck during a construction mishap on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

The incident caused a considerable amount of gas to be released.

The fire department says that this happened in the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard.

Chattanooga gas released a statement saying:

Friday, a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas damaged an 8-inch natural gas main near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga. The gas to the damaged main is off and permanent repairs are expected to be completed Monday. Safety remains our highest priority, while service is being restored for the two affected natural gas customers, we appreciate the patience of residents in the surrounding area who were impacted by this incident, and the assistance from EPB and the Chattanooga Fire Department.