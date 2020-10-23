Military and First Responders Honored with Armed Forces Parade in Downtown Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council saluted military members and honored first responders with a parade this morning in downtown Chattanooga.

Typically held in May, which is the month of Armed Forces Day, the usual festivities were put on hold due to the pandemic. The parade is the longest running Armed Forces Day parade in the nation.

While the parade recognizes all military members, it usually highlights one military service branch per year. This year the parade chose to honor all branches, plus first responders.

State representative Chuck Fleischmann says that this year, he believes the celebration is needed now more than ever. “This is the 70th year that we have done this parade. Because of COVID it was cancelled earlier this year, and the committee came together, the community came together, and we are keeping this great Chattanooga and American tradition together moving forward.”

The event was emceed by News 12 Now’s Chip Chapman.