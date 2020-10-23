Hamilton County Sheriff Hammond Returns Home After Hospital Stay for COVID-19

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond returned home from his hospital stay for COVID-19. Chief of Staff Gino Bennett, who had also been in the hospital for the coronavirus has also returned home. They will both continue to quarantine as they recover from the effects of the virus.

Hammond was admitted to the hospital Tuesday at the recommendation of his physician after he began experiencing symptoms. He had tested positive last week.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett released the following statement on Hammond’s condition, “We are pleased to announce that both Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief of Staff Gino Bennett have returned home to continue their recovery after a brief stay at a local medical facility due to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Sheriff Hammond and Chief Bennett will continue to quarantine under the guidance of their physicians. They are both in good spirits and hope to return to the HCSO administrative offices soon.

We want to thank the community again for their prayers and well wishes for Sheriff Hammond and Chief Bennett as they recover.”