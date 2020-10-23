Free Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church Saturday

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a free drive thru flu shot clinic Saturday from 10am-2pm. The clinic is available thanks to a new grant given to the Hamilton County Health Department.

The clinic is for Hamilton County residents only that are 18 years and over. They plan on offering this clinic every weekend until mid-December or until they run out of the vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Bill Ulmer, Director of Community Health Services, said, “The Tennessee Department of Health is really helping all health departments, it’s a big push this year, to get the flu vaccine to as many people as possible. It’s really crucial at this time and fortunately, this year, the two foundations Benwood Foundation and the Maclellan Foundation, have joined with the Health Department to sponsor a grant for us that we can partner with the African American pastors and their churches, so that we can free drive thru flu clinics on their parking lots.”

Pediatric clients will be referred to other Health Department sites that are also offering free flu shots.