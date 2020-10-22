Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Indian Summer Weather Pattern Continues!



This Morning: Fair skies will continue with milder temperatures. Some patchy fog possible with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Extended Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be our last mostly sunny day for the week. Temperatures, though, will remain warm with highs in the low 80’s. Temperatures will be above normal Friday and the weekend as well. A late shower or two possible Friday with a few more passing through for Saturday with highs in the upper 70’s. Mainly dry and continued warm for Sunday with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

72 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

