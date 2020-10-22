Watch Live Coverage: Final Presidential Debate

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – President Trump and former Vice President meet in Nashville for the final Presidential Debate of the 2020 election campaign. The debate will cover six topics broken into roughly 15 minute segments. The topics will be fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership. Each candidate will have two uninterrupted minutes at the beginning of each segment.

The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker. Welker is a White House correspondent for NBC News and a co-anchor of Weekend Today.

This is the second debate between the two candidates. The previously scheduled debate for October 15 was cancelled after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and he objected to the revised plans to make the debate “virtual”.