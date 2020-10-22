Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting on Banks Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A victim is in critical condition after a shooting on Banks Road Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2800 block of Banks Road after reports of a shooting.

The victim, Devonte Hunter, had already been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle when deputies arrived.

Cyrus Easley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and outstanding warrants. More charges related to the incident are possible. Easley is a resident at the location of the shooting.

It is a continuing investigation.