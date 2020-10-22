Titans Hope Derrick Henry Delivers Another Record Setting Performance Against the Steelers

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
39

Derrick Henry captured the NFL league rushing title last year, and it appears King Henry is ready to defend his title after his performance last weekend.
Henry was named the AFC offensive player of the week after racking up over 200 all purpose yards against Houston.

Big man making big runs. That’s what Derrick Henry does for the Titans.
Last weekend against Houston, Henry became the first player in NFL history to record 200 or more yards rushing a game in three consecutive seasons.
Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”He’s been a durable player for us. Carries a heavy load. I think he appreciates that. He revels in that.”
Reporter:”When you hear the idea of Derrick as an MVP candidate what do you think?”
Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”It’s cool. Obviously he does a lot of great things for us. He makes some big plays. The 95 yarder that he had this year. The 99 he had a few years ago. Those are special plays. You couple that with the strength and size that he has on just a normal run. It’s pretty incredible.”
Reporter:”Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this week called you ridiculous. He compared you to his outside linebacker Bud Dupree. He said you’re basically Bud’s size, but way faster. Is that fair?”
Said Henry:”That’s. That’s pretty funny. I don’t know if I’m that big. Bud is a big dude. I guess that’s a compliment.”
Henry will be challenged against the Steelers.
They’re the NFL’s top rushing defense, allowing just 66 yards rushing a game.
Henry:”They’ve just always been physical. Always have a physical defense. Like they always have a good defense. Always have a stout front. Physical linebackers.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWatch Live Coverage: Final Presidential Debate
Next articleBlack Voters Matter bus tour comes to Chattanooga
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.