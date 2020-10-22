Titans Hope Derrick Henry Delivers Another Record Setting Performance Against the Steelers

Derrick Henry captured the NFL league rushing title last year, and it appears King Henry is ready to defend his title after his performance last weekend.

Henry was named the AFC offensive player of the week after racking up over 200 all purpose yards against Houston.

Big man making big runs. That’s what Derrick Henry does for the Titans.

Last weekend against Houston, Henry became the first player in NFL history to record 200 or more yards rushing a game in three consecutive seasons.

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”He’s been a durable player for us. Carries a heavy load. I think he appreciates that. He revels in that.”

Reporter:”When you hear the idea of Derrick as an MVP candidate what do you think?”

Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”It’s cool. Obviously he does a lot of great things for us. He makes some big plays. The 95 yarder that he had this year. The 99 he had a few years ago. Those are special plays. You couple that with the strength and size that he has on just a normal run. It’s pretty incredible.”

Reporter:”Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this week called you ridiculous. He compared you to his outside linebacker Bud Dupree. He said you’re basically Bud’s size, but way faster. Is that fair?”

Said Henry:”That’s. That’s pretty funny. I don’t know if I’m that big. Bud is a big dude. I guess that’s a compliment.”

Henry will be challenged against the Steelers.

They’re the NFL’s top rushing defense, allowing just 66 yards rushing a game.

Henry:”They’ve just always been physical. Always have a physical defense. Like they always have a good defense. Always have a stout front. Physical linebackers.”