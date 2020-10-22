South Pittsburg Chosen as Inaugural Partner in Tennessee RiverTowns Project

South Pittsburg, TN (WDEF) – The city of South Pittsburg has been chosen as an inaugural partner of the Tennessee RiverTowns project. The selection could help bring more economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities to the city.
The Tennessee RiverTowns Program is part of the Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next great regional trail system. It is “a three-stage initiative that cultivates collaboration among river communities around the Tennessee RiverLine, envisioned as a continuous system of paddling, hiking and biking experiences along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach.”
The city of South Pittsburg’s application for the program was spearheaded by local civic group SPARQ (South Pittsburg Area Revitalization Quest) and also included support from other members and organizations in the community. The city will see increased access to river experiences that improve public health and stewardship of natural resources. In the third stage of the program, communities will earn the official designation of a Tennessee RiverTown as part of the Tennessee RiverLine.
The following 15 communities were selected for the program:
- Bridgeport, Alabama
- Decatur, Alabama
- Guntersville, Alabama
- Huntsville, Alabama
- The Shoals, Alabama
- Benton County, Tennessee
- Clifton, Tennessee
- Hardin County, Tennessee
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Loudon County, Tennessee
- South Pittsburg, Tennessee
- Stewart County, Tennessee
- Roane County, Tennessee
- Calvert City, Tennessee
- Paducah–McCracken County, Kentucky