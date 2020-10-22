77.8 F
Chattanooga
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Home Marion County South Pittsburg Chosen as Inaugural Partner in Tennessee RiverTowns Project
Marion CountyRegional NewsState News-Tennessee

South Pittsburg Chosen as Inaugural Partner in Tennessee RiverTowns Project

By WDEF News
0
9
tnriverline.org

South Pittsburg, TN (WDEF) – The city of South Pittsburg has been chosen as an inaugural partner of the Tennessee RiverTowns project. The selection could help bring more economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities to the city.

The Tennessee RiverTowns Program is part of the Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next great regional trail system. It is “a three-stage initiative that cultivates collaboration among river communities around the Tennessee RiverLine, envisioned as a continuous system of paddling, hiking and biking experiences along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach.”

The city of South Pittsburg’s application for the program was spearheaded by local civic group SPARQ (South Pittsburg Area Revitalization Quest) and also included support from other members and organizations in the community. The city will see increased access to river experiences that improve public health and stewardship of natural resources. In the third stage of the program, communities will earn the official designation of a Tennessee RiverTown as part of the Tennessee RiverLine.

The following 15 communities were selected for the program:

  • Bridgeport, Alabama
  • Decatur, Alabama
  • Guntersville, Alabama
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • The Shoals, Alabama
  • Benton County, Tennessee
  • Clifton, Tennessee
  • Hardin County, Tennessee
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Loudon County, Tennessee
  • South Pittsburg, Tennessee
  • Stewart County, Tennessee
  • Roane County, Tennessee
  • Calvert City, Tennessee
  • Paducah–McCracken County, Kentucky
Previous articleVictim in Critical Condition After Shooting on Banks Road
WDEF News

RELATED ARTICLES

Regional News

Georgia Continues to See Record Numbers for Early Voting

WDEF News -
Georgia voters continue to set record numbers for turnout in mail and early, in-person voting.
Read more
Bledsoe County

New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Back Below 10,000

WDEF News -
New unemployment claims in Tennessee moved back below 10,000 to 9,873 for the week of October 17.
Read more
Chattanooga
video

Ramp Closures on October 23rd Weekend

Winston Reed -
Portions of the I-75 and I-24 split will be closed for one weekend, allowing crews to make major progress with their overall modification project.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

South Pittsburg Chosen as Inaugural Partner in Tennessee RiverTowns Project

Marion County WDEF News -
South Pittsburg, TN (WDEF) - The city of South Pittsburg has been chosen as an inaugural partner of the Tennessee RiverTowns project. The selection...
Read more

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting on Banks Road

Crime WDEF News -
A victim is in critical condition after a shooting on Banks Road Wednesday afternoon.
Read more

Georgia Continues to See Record Numbers for Early Voting

Regional News WDEF News -
Georgia voters continue to set record numbers for turnout in mail and early, in-person voting.
Read more

Hammond Still Hospitalized with COVID-19

Hamilton County WDEF News -
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is still hospitalized for COVID-19.
Read more
Load more

Anytime. Anywhere.

Talk To Us

Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Tennessee Valley. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the News 12 Now News and Storm Team 12 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WDEF-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal