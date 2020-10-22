New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Back Below 10,000

Unemployment claim form
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee moved back below 10,000 to 9,873 for the week of October 17. Continuous unemployment claims keep dropping with 77,740 down from 90,507 the week before. There have been 891,598 claims since March 15. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New Hamilton County claims stayed at 482. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,128. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,147.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204
August 29, 2020 12,035 184,781
September 5, 2020 11,706 176,388
September 12, 2020 10,771 163,791
September 19, 2020 11,313 152,195
September 26, 2020 9,802 138,727
October 3, 2020 9,839 125,238
October 10, 2020 10,145 90,507
October 17, 2020 9,873 77,740
Claims Since March 15 891,598
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 482 4,109
Bradley County 152 1,158
McMinn County 61 463
Rhea County 42 338
Marion County 29 287
Polk County 20 116
Grundy County 16 101
Meigs County 18 140
Bledsoe County 8 74
Sequatchie County 15 107