New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Back Below 10,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee moved back below 10,000 to 9,873 for the week of October 17. Continuous unemployment claims keep dropping with 77,740 down from 90,507 the week before. There have been 891,598 claims since March 15. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims stayed at 482. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,128. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,147.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|Claims Since March 15
|891,598
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|482
|4,109
|Bradley County
|152
|1,158
|McMinn County
|61
|463
|Rhea County
|42
|338
|Marion County
|29
|287
|Polk County
|20
|116
|Grundy County
|16
|101
|Meigs County
|18
|140
|Bledsoe County
|8
|74
|Sequatchie County
|15
|107