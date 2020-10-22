Javon Burke Tops 200 Yards Rushing to Lead Bradley Central Over Soddy Daisy

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central running back Javon Burke ran for 229 yards on Thursday as Bradley Central pulled away to beat Soddy Daisy 49-14. Burke got the scoring started on the Bears second snap of the game. He romped 33 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0. Bradley Central fumbled inside their own 10 on their next series. Soddy Daisy recovered and cashed in. Isaac Barnes tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Landon Lewis to tie the game.

Burke went 32 yards up the middle to put the Bears back on top 14-7. But on the first snap after the Burke touchdown, Barnes hit Will Ackerman in stride for a 62-yard touchdown to tie the game. Bears marched down the field and scored on a Carter Clayton 4-yard touchdown to make it 21-14 still in the first quarter.

- Advertisement -

Moments later and the lights went out at the Bears Den for about 20 minutes.

Second quarter and the Bears brought in their jumbo package at the goal line. They let C.J. Hardy have the honor of scoring from two yards out. PAT was no good, so it was 27-14. Then with less than 20 seconds before halftime, Aiden McCleary hit Kannon Hall on a slant pass. Hall spun free of a tackle and went 50 yards for a touchdown. A two point try made it 35-14 at the half.

Javon Burke added a 37 yard TD run in the third quarter to help seal the 49-14 victory. Isaac Barnes was 17 of 21 on the night for 165 yards passing, while Aiden McCleary was 8 of 10 through the air for 125 yards.