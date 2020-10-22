Hammond Still Hospitalized with COVID-19

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is still hospitalized for COVID-19. His condition is improving and is beginning lung treatment today.

Hammond was admitted to the hospital Tuesday at the recommendation of his physician after he began experiencing symptoms. He had tested positive last week.

- Advertisement -

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett released the following statement on Hammond’s condition, “Sheriff Jim Hammond is still receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a local medical facility under the recommendation of his physician.

Sheriff Hammond’s condition continues to improve, but his oxygen levels and breathing will continue to be monitored. He will begin treatment for his lungs today.

We want to thank the community for the continuous outpouring of thoughts and prayers for the Sheriff as he recovers.”

No further details are available at this time.