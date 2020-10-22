Georgia Continues to See Record Numbers for Early Voting

Atlanta, GA (WDEF) – Georgia voters continue to set record numbers for turnout in mail and early, in-person voting. There has been an increase of 127% of total ballots cast ten days into the early voting period compared to the same period in the 2016 election. In-person early voting has seen an increase of 58% while mail-in ballots has increased by 648%.

Ballots Cast as of noon on October 22, 2020 compared to October 26, 2016

Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,201,803/936,804 — 127% increase

Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,366,245/827,458 — 58% increase

Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 835,558/109,396 — 648% increase

*Percentage Increases Compare Close of Polls Data for the 10th Day of Early Voting in 2020 and 2016

Early voting in Georgia ends on Friday, October 30.