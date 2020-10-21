Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – October 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Indian Summer Weather Pattern Continues!



This Morning: Mainly clear and not as cool with lows 55-57, and a bit cooler in distant areas away from the Metro Chattanooga area. A few areas of light fog are again popping up, along with minimal cloud cover.

Wednesday Afternoon: Another nice and warm day with lots of sunshine! Temperatures will remain about ten degrees above normal. Highs will be near 82°, and 72 is our seasonal high. Fair skies will continue for tonight with lows only in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Extended Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be our last mostly sunny day for the week. Temperatures, though, will remain warm with highs above 80. Temperatures will be above normal Friday and the weekend as well. A late shower or two possible Friday with a few more for Saturday.

72 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

