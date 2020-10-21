Vols Basketball Hosting Kansas as Part of SEC/Big 12 Challenge

(utsports.com) Tennessee learned Wednesday that it will host Kansas at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in January.

The eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge features 10 games played on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

This marks the third straight season the Vols and Jayhawks will meet. Kansas successfully defended its home court in last year’s challenge—despite a career-high 24 points from returning senior Yves Pons—and the Jayhawks also defeated UT in overtime at the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off championship game in New York City.

Tennessee owns a 1-4 all-time record vs. Kansas, dating to 2009. The first-ever meeting took place at Allen Fieldhouse, with KU claiming a 92-85 victory. The Vols avenged that loss the following season by upsetting the top-ranked Jayhawks at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 10, 2010. The five meetings have been decided by an average of 8.4 points.

Tennessee’s all-time record against current members of the Big 12 stands at 14-18. Sixth-year UT head coach Rick Barnes owns a 160-95 record against current Big 12 teams and has led his teams to seven wins over Kansas.

In 2020, the SEC and Big 12 shared the challenge title, with both leagues earning five wins. Over the last four years of the challenge, each conference has won 20 games.

All challenge games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

An adjusted-seating ticket plan for Thompson-Boling Arena is currently in development, and details will be communicated soon.

TENNESSEE IN THE SEC/BIG 12 CHALLENGE

Dec. 6, 2014 in Knoxville – Tennessee 65, Kansas State 64

Jan. 30, 2016 in Fort Worth – TCU 75, Tennessee 63

Jan. 28, 2017 in Knoxville – Tennessee 70, Kansas State 58

Jan. 27, 2018 in Ames – Tennessee 68, Iowa State 45

Jan. 26, 2019 in Knoxville – Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66

Jan. 25, 2020 in Lawrence – Kansas 74, Tennessee 68