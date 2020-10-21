Titans Prepare For Battle of Unbeatens With Pittsburgh

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
14

Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared to run a gasser in practice Wednesday. Everybody is amped up for the battle of unbeatens Sunday between the 5-0 Titans and 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans receiver Corey Davis is back off the COVID reserve list.

- Advertisement -

You need all hands on deck to battle Pittsburgh.

Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”We know we’re going to have to go play our best football game. I have a ton of respect for Pittsburgh. It’s a complete team. Offense. Defense. Special teams. They’re solid all the way around.”
Said offensive lineman Ben Jones:”They’re a great defense. They’ve put a lot of good tape out there. They’re physical. They get after you. So we know what we are getting into this week, and we’ve got to go out there. Go out there and do what we do.”
Said linebacker Rashaad Evans:”Big Ben. He has played a long time. I remember playing him on Madden. Being able to have that opportunity. It’s something you look forward to.”

Previous articlePossible HCSO Top 12 most wanted fugitive sighting in Harrison
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.