Titans Prepare For Battle of Unbeatens With Pittsburgh

Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared to run a gasser in practice Wednesday. Everybody is amped up for the battle of unbeatens Sunday between the 5-0 Titans and 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans receiver Corey Davis is back off the COVID reserve list.

- Advertisement -

You need all hands on deck to battle Pittsburgh.

Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”We know we’re going to have to go play our best football game. I have a ton of respect for Pittsburgh. It’s a complete team. Offense. Defense. Special teams. They’re solid all the way around.”

Said offensive lineman Ben Jones:”They’re a great defense. They’ve put a lot of good tape out there. They’re physical. They get after you. So we know what we are getting into this week, and we’ve got to go out there. Go out there and do what we do.”

Said linebacker Rashaad Evans:”Big Ben. He has played a long time. I remember playing him on Madden. Being able to have that opportunity. It’s something you look forward to.”