Ramp Closures on October 23rd Weekend

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)-Drivers traveling through the Highway interchange connecting Tennessee and Georgia will notice several changes.

Portions of the I-75 and I-24 split will be closed for one weekend, allowing crews to make major progress with their overall modification project.

“In order for this weekend to happen we had build as much of the new ramps as we possibly could which we’re achieving that right now” Mike Nadolski of CW Matthews Contracting.

Nadolski talks about the project being scheduled on the October 23rd weekend, “We wanted to get the 57 hour weekend as early in the year as possible because later in the year, cold temperatures or higher percentages of rain make it unlikely to find a weekend where the asphalt and the dirt can be installed correctly.”

Northbound ramps on Ringgold Road will be closed for the weekend.

On East Brainerd Road, the I-75 ramp heading northbound will be the only way to access the interstate.

Joe Deering from T.D.O.T. suggests taking alternate routes to reach the interstate like, Moore Road, Germantown Road and Shallowford road.

“Starting Friday morning through Monday for local traffic, everyone needs to plan ahead and account for a little bit more time to get from point a to point b” said Deering.

News 12 reached out to residents in East Brainerd for their thoughts.

“It’s going to be a little frustrating to find different routes and for me it’s going to be more frustrating to get to and from doctors appointments because everywhere else is going to be more crowded. So people are going to be fighting to get to it and rush hour traffic without the interstate is going to be worse everywhere else. As long as you work around it and if plan accordingly it should’t be too bad.”

“Our shareholders which are the motorist have told us across the state of Tennessee, they would rather see us do this with a weekend of impacts than three years of impacts.”

The major traffic changes are expected to last until Tuesday October 27th. T.D.O.T. says they are planning similar closure projects in the near future.

Here is the full slate of traffic changes during the October 23rd weekend:

-The tank from I-75 North to I-24 West will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning.

-Drivers headed to I-24 West will be detoured to I-75 North to make a U-turn at exit 3A. They will renter the interstate and follow I-75 South to I-24 West. This detour will alter the traffic flow on Brainerd Road. All local traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes of East Brainerd Road.

-Interstate access will be limited to only those traveling westbound to I-75 North.

-All other access to interstate points will be closed. Local thru traffic will be allowed to travel under the interstate.

Traffic exiting I-75 on Hickory Valley Road will he impact with right turn access only at East Brainerd Road. Lane restrictions will last from Thursday night to Tuesday morning.

-The I-75 on ramps on Ringgold Road will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning.

-The Tennessee Welcome Center will he closed to all traffic during the same time period.