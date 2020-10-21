Mom to Mom – Spook Up Your Kid’s Lunches With Spider Sandwiches

Here’s how to spook up your kids’ lunches with some creepy crawly sandwiches. It’s peanut butter spider sandwiches. It makes for a fun snack, lunch, treat, anything really just to get the kids laughing and giggling when it comes to lunchtime or even for those school snacks.

They’re super easy to make. Find a cup in your house that’s small enough and probably a little bit sharp enough to cut through some bread. Get some sweet, miniature chocolate chips, because they’re going to become the eyes. Get pretzel sticks, peanut butter and jelly. That’s all that’s needed to make these fun little snacks.

First, take the cup and one slice of bread, it may be easier just to do one at a time, and just cut a circle in it. Once you have both your circles from the bread, put your peanut butter and jelly on. Once the peanut butter and jelly is on, you can start assembling the legs. In this case, we know spiders have eight legs, but we’re just going to do six because eight would look kind of silly on here. Then you want to take your chocolate chips, two of them, and just mash it into the bread. Then voila, you’ve got your creepy crawly, peanut butter and jelly spider sandwiches.

