Mocs Release 8 Game Spring Football Schedule

(gomocs.com)The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season Wednesday. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion.

UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an open date on March 13.

Chattanooga is at Furman on March 20, before hosting Mercer on March 27. The three dates in April include at Western Carolina on April 3, home against Samford on April 10 and at ETSU on April 17.

The FCS Playoffs are set to begin on April 24, with the FCS Championship game on May 15 in Frisco, Texas.

Full information on tickets and promotions for the four home contests at Finley Stadium will be announced in the coming days. Full broadcast schedules will also be announced later by the SoCon, but all nine schools’ home games will air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ if not selected for national or regional broadcast.

ETSU, Furman, Samford, VMI and Wofford elected not to compete in nonconference competition in the fall when the decision was made to move SoCon fall sports’ league schedules to the spring due to the coronavirus, though teams were permitted to schedule nonconference fall games at their discretion. The Citadel, Mercer, Chattanooga and Western Carolina each scheduled at least one nonconference fall opponent.

The Citadel played four fall contests, which means it can only play seven spring games to avoid exceeding the NCAA-mandated 11-game regular-season maximum. The SoCon Council of Presidents approved a plan for the Bulldogs to compete in seven league games with one no-contest against a randomly selected league opponent. Furman was selected as that opponent in a blind draw. The no-contest is a game not played and will be considered a forfeit in the conference standings only, per NCAA policies.