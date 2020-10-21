Middle Tennessee State University hosts ‘Jimi Hendrix: A-Z’

MURFRESSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Popular Music is hosting an online conversation on the life and legacy of Jimi Hendrix that will be available free to the public on Wednesday. According to the school, the conversation features Department of Recording Industry professor Mike Alleyne. He is the author of “The Essential Hendrix: An A-Z Compendium.” Also featured is Katie Rainge-Briggs who is a doctoral candidate in MTSU’s Public History Program and a curatorial resident at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. A video of the conversation will be available at mtsu.edu/popmusic.

