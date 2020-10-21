Hamilton County Commissioners Vote To Keep Confederate Bust

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Commission voted Wednesday morning against the removal of the Alexander P. Stewart statue from the county courthouse.

The resolution to remove the statue failed 6 to 3, with Commissioners Warren Mackey, Katherlyn Geter and David Sharpe voting in favor.

Commissioners Tim Boyd and Greg Martin led the majority in stressing that the civil war general was honored for his work after the war, and that any removal would still have to have the approval of the Tennessee Historical commission.

Commissioner Mackey said that the proposal to remove the bust came about after hearing from constitutions and from a UTC professor.

“She said she had 1,200 signatures of people who wanted to remove the statue from the courthouse grounds,” he said.