Family of Wounded East Ridge Officer Speaks Out On Recovery

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott was wounded Sunday afternoon after stopping a red Dodge Challenger, as seen in dashcam footage here.

East Ridge police were able to identify the suspect was identified as 42-year-old Christopher Kitts from Texas, who fired several shots at Prescott’s patrol car and then fled.

- Advertisement -

After an extensive air and ground search conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, police were able to locate Kitts in Rossville on Monday.

Since the shooting, the Rossville and East Ridge communities have shown their support for Prescott in a number of ways.

Vinyl Turtle Boutique off of Ringgold Road has started selling “Back Our Blue” t-shirts, and all proceeds from the shirts are being directly donated to the Prescott family. A GoFundMe page is also available for those who wish to make monetary donations.

Prescott’s daughter, Janda White, says that though her dad is recovering well – it was a phone call that no family member ever wanted to receive.

“When I got the call, my mom called me and she was on the way to the hospital. She had just found out that he had been shot but we didn’t have any details. So it was terrifying, overwhelming, but we just all started praying and reaching out to friends and family to start praying for him,” says Janda White.

She says that the support from the community in this hard time for the family has been touching.

“When I told them that there was a GoFundMe I saw that had been set up they just were surprised. They’re not used to getting, they’re used to giving. But they just feel very loved and supported,” says White.

Prescott is said to be recovering well, and is glad to be home with his family.