CFC Star Jose ‘Zeca’ Ferraz Announces Retirement

Rick Nyman
108

(cfc release) Chattanooga FC Legend Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club.

“I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” said Zeca Ferraz. “Chattanooga took me in and made me feel like someone who made an impact in this community. It’s something special I will carry with me the rest of my life..To the Chattahooligans: I always felt like I was one of you. More than a player, I’m a fan of this club and the people in this club. I just want you to know you will have one more member with you in Section 109.”

Zeca first joined the club in 2013. In eight seasons, he has played in front of a sold out Finley Stadium, gone head to head against Spanish giants Real Betis, and MLS clubs FC Dallas and Atlanta United.

“As Zeca gets ready to play his last game for Chattanooga FC I have many emotions” says Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “He has been a terrific player and is currently the longest standing player in the club. He is a tireless worker, keeps himself in phenomenal shape, is a great example to the younger players of what it is to be a good pro, and has had an outstanding season for us this year. He is one of the reasons that we have had the success that we’ve had this year. I think I speak for all the players and technical staff as well as our front office when I say that we thank him for his service to the club for his tireless energy and effort every time he steps on the field both in practice and in games. He truly has exemplified what it means to be a Chattanooga FC player!”

Ferraz stands as third on the list of all time CFC scorers with 24 goals, and has 19 assists to his name as well. He and fellow striker Luke Winter are the only players who have played eight seasons with Chattanooga FC.

“One of the qualities I appreciate about him most is that every day training or game you know you will get his best possible effort” said Bill Elliott, Technical Director, Chattanooga FC. “He began modeling the professional behaviors we desire out of all the players long before we were a fully professional side. His work ethic, personality and skill set will be missed at CFC. We wish him all the best with his future.”

We at Chattanooga Football Club are eternally grateful for everything that Zeca has given us as a club, fans, and Chattanoogans. We wish him nothing but the best in his next adventure.

 

