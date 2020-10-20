Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Another Picture-Perfect, Fall Day In Store For Today…And Beyond!



TuesdayMorning: Morning lows will be around 55°. As the sun rises, temperatures will be mild. Expect lots of sunshine and beautiful autumn-like weather expected. Very minimal cloud cover throughout the day with highs near 80°.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and marginally cool, as lows will drop into the mid 50’s again, and only a few isolated clouds. A few areas of light fog are again possible.

Wednesday: Wednesday will be another day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will remain above normal. Highs will be near 81°.

Extended Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be our last sunny day for the week. Temperatures will be above normal until Friday. Rain chances return for the start of the weekend.

72 & 49 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down! Daylight Saving Time, by the way, ends at 2am on Sunday, November 1st.

