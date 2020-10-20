Marion Co’s Dale Pruitt Reflects on Coaching Journey as He Nears Milestone Win

Jasper, TN-(WDEF-TV) Marion County head football coach Dale Pruitt could reach an impressive milestone this season. He’s just three wins shy of 300 career victories. The father of Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt has carved out a life time career on the high school gridiron.

Reporter:”Do you recall roughly what the first year was you became a head coach?”
Said Pruitt:”’83 I believe.”
Reporter:”That’s a long time ago.”
Said Pruitt:”’83 or ’84. That’s why I had to think.” (laughter)
Reporter:”Best piece of coaching advice you’ve even gotten?”
Said Pruitt:”I’ve gotten a lot of advice over the years from several people, but I think being yourself is as important as anything. Lot of times people tries to be the coach that they maybe played for. Somebody they admire, but you’ve got to take all of that and kind of blend it and be your own self.”
Reporter:”What is it about high school football that you really enjoy?”
Said Pruitt:”Well you take a kid. A lot of times you take them in middle school. You’re around them when they’re in middle school. They kind of become men, and you see them getting better and become better people. That’s important. You feel like you’ve got a spot. Plus if you’re like me, you can’t change the oil in your car, so there’s nothing else you can do.” (laughter)
Reporter:”Do you have a Friday night routine or a game day routine that’s pretty ritual for you?”
Said Pruitt:”Not really, but to a certain extent we always have our itenerary, and it has been about the same for 40 years. We eat about the same time and all that. But as far as putting on one sock before the other and all that, no.”
Reporter:”I know a lot of fathers and sons get a lot of enjoyment out of sharing football together. What kind of enjoyment is it for you and your family that your sons are coaches as well. I just can’t imagine the joy in that.”
Said Pruitt:”Well I’ve got a unique situation. I coached both my sons and my grand son and all three of them played quarterback, and I didn’t get fired. So that’s unique.”
Reporter:”How much longer are you going to coach?”
Said Pruitt:”Well I don’t know. We’ll just see. Some days I enjoy it. Some days I don’t know if I can make it out there and back. But like I said, it has been a lot of fun. I don’t have a lot of hobbies. I’m a terrible golfer, and so, what else am I going to do.”

