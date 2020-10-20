Loftis Middle School PTA Receives National PTA Grant

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County’s PTA received part of a 1.25 million dollar COVID-19 grant from the National PTA. Loftis Middle PTA was awarded five thousand dollars.

The grant is providing free food pantries for people in needs during the pandemic.

Immediate Past-President Christy Carroll-Highfill says the money is being used to feed hungry families in the Hamilton County School District. “There is more need then you would think. we had parents that we added on to our list.Day one we had parents sign up immediately and then parents would call the school and say please add us because as the shutdown continued their need increased.”

The food pantries are currently for Loftis students and their families but, eventually the goal is to expand beyond Loftis.