ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s highest court ruled Monday that votes cast for a candidate who dies before Election Day are void. The Georgia Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion upheld a lower court ruling that said votes cast for a candidate who died three days before the June election for a seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission were not valid. Jerry NeSmith, who died on June 6, got the most votes. The county elections board declared his opponent Jesse Houle commissioner-elect, relying on Georgia law and state Supreme Court precedent saying all votes for NeSmith were void because of his death.
Georgia Court Rules That Votes for Candidates Who Die Before Election Are Void
