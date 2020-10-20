Dolphins Turning Starting QB Job Over to Former Bama Star Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI (AP) – Rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the decision says the former Alabama star will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams following the team’s bye week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been demoted despite leading the Dolphins to consecutive victories and throwing for three touchdowns in Sunday’s 24-0 shutout of the New York Jets.

Miami is 3-3 this season.

In his three seasons at Bama, Tua was the most efficient passer in college football history.

 

