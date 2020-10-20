Dante Tidwell 88 Yard TD Catch Pushes North Murray Past Coahualla Creek

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray and Coahulla Creek clashed on Tuesday night in a COVID makeup game. The Mountaineers built a 21-7 lead at halftime, and they managed to held off the charging Colts in the second half to win it 28-14. Coahulla Creek scored on a 4th down pass in the third quarter from Kace Kinnamon to Justin Baker. The 37-yard pass play made it 21-14. Then in the fourth quarter with North Murray facing third and long from their own 12, quarterback Seth Griffin rolled to his left and threw a short pass to Dante Tidwell. Tidwell broke a couple of tackles and then high-tailed it down the sidelines for the 88-yard touchdown that sealed the victory for the Mountaineers.

