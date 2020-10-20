Boys To Men Program Aims To Help Area Youth Prepare for the Future

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A group of Middle and High School aged boys stayed busy and productive during Fall Break. The students took part in the Boys To Men program from The Bethlehem Center.

The program offers male mentoring and stresses personal and social development with educational attainment. The lessons they learn and the mentors they meet could serve them well for the rest of their lives.

Daniel Cotton, Mentor, “Boys To Men program is a Christian, based on a Christian experience and a camp to help our young man develop and grow with God. Not only with God but to grow with us. So that way we can get them out of the streets and help them become better, more young men. So the fall break camp even though we have a week for fall break, our goal is as Boys To Men, as my goal is not to let the kids stay at home and be a couch potato playing video games. I would like for our young man to come out and participate, what they are doing right now and we talk about things.”

Elijah Baker, Freshman, Brainerd high School, “Me coming here I plan to learning things that can help me in the future. And like I’m planning on doing great things. And I just can’t do that by myself. I need older man to help me get to where I want to be.”

Jordan Geter, 5th Grader, Harrison Elementary School, “We do a lot of things and it’s not just for the fun activities. It’s not just for the food, it’s to learn and become a man. To put all the childish things away.”

Daniel Cotton, “We have some kids who want to be entrepreneurs. We have a kid who wants to be a neurologist. They want to be something different. And with this camp is helping them grow. Spiritually, mentally and physically.”

Josh Singh, Director of Strategic Operations, The Bethlehem Center, "Partnering with the Beth (The Beth Center) will allow the Boys To Men program to expand and impact that it has had in the Chattanooga community. Book McCray has done an outstanding job for years engaging boys in the community, engaging partners in the community and we are really excited to build on that. And to provide even more opportunities for growth and expansion and programming as they partner with the bill.

Daniel Cotton,”We want to let them know that, hey we are here for you and we got you. So this is a growing experience for all of our young man for fall break.”

Elijah Baker,”If you want to learn some stuff about being men and growing up in the right way, they are here for you.”