Black Fox Elementary’s Lindsey Prok Wins Golden Apple Award

Bradley County (WDEF) – Lindsey Prok is a 3rd grade teacher at Black Fox Elementary School in Bradley County. Prok says shes always wanted to be a teacher especially at Black Fox.

Kim Fisher, Black Fox Elementary Principal, “Mrs. Prok is human sunshine. She comes in happy every single day. She came to Black Fox as a volunteer. And she asked me her senior year in high school, what do I need to do to get a job at the school? And she worked so hard and now we are so glad she is tops at Black Fox Elementary. We are glad to have her.”

Lindsey Prok, “Lindsey Prok is someone who feels so honored and undeserving of this award today. And I am so thankful that I was nominated. I am married to my husband Roman. We have been married for 7 1/2 years. And I go to church at Avenue Church here in Cleveland Tennessee. And I love to do anything outdoors and be with my family. My family is my world. Just spending time with them and being outdoors is my favorite things to do.”

Elijah Bean, 3rd Teacher, “She is a great teacher. She is always happy every day. If we are having trouble on a paper then she will go and help us on it.”

Lindsey Prok, “I remember back when I was in the seventh grade and I was walking to my science class and clear as day I just heard the Lord say, ‘Lindsey you are called to be a teacher.’ And it’s real funny because that is something that I definitely was not praying about in the seventh grade. I heard it just as if he was standing right beside me telling me. And so I always love playing school and being a teacher and the thought of it was so amazing.”

“I love just spending the day with the kids. They are so sweet and they are so full of life and so full of joy. And they are just so loving and forgiving. I feel like I mess up all the time and I’m always like I messed up again. And you know they are so easy and to forgive. They just brings so much laughter and so much joy to my heart. This is my mission field. This is where I feel like the Lord has brought me to. To love on these kids and just pour into them and hopefully (even if I don’t say anything) hopefully they will know that they are loved. And that they are so valued and treasured.”