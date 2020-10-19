Vols Searching For Answers at Quarterback Ahead of Showdown With High Flying Alabama

It’s Tennessee-Alabama week.
The Tide looks like a juggernaut.
And the Vols look like a hot mess, especially after firing defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh following that ugly loss to Kentucky Saturday.

Maybe Tennessee isn’t as bad as they’ve looked lately, but gobs of turnovers always make you look bad.
Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”In the last six quarters, we’ve turned the ball over 7 times. There’s no way you can beat anybody doing that.”
Turnovers have been the biggest problem for quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.
Now he has to fight to keep his starting job.
Said Pruitt:”He’s going to have to go out here and earn it in practice just like everybody else. Am I wanting to put Jarrett Guarantano on the shelf?
No. Absolutely not. I think the guys has a lot of really good qualities about him.’
Reporter:”Do you prepare a little differently in case there might be a different guy at quarterback?”
Said Tide coach Nick Saban:”We don’t have enough evidence to know how they would change what they do if they played somebody differently at quarterback. I don’t think we can prepare any different.”
Pruitt will take over coaching the Vols defensive line, just in time to face Bama’s stout offensive line.
Said Pruitt:”Really, really good up-front. One of the better offensive lines that I’ve seen in college football. Probably in my career.”
Bama is coming off that impressive 41-24 win over Georgia that even had Coach Saban dancing afterwards.
Said Saban:”We’ve won games around here where we go in the locker room, and everybody just kind of. This is what everybody expects, and I hate that. I hate to see that. I think everybody should enjoy every win. They’re hard to come by.”

