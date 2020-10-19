Titans OL Taylor Lewan Out For the Year With Torn ACL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan says an MRI on Monday confirms he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston. Lewan announced the news on social media, saying don’t feel sorry for him because he’ll handle rehabilitation like a pro and come back better than ever. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. The Titans pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL’s three undefeated teams.

