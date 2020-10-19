Senator Alexander Issues Statement Supporting Dr. Fauci

By
WDEF News
-
0
613
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, addresses a briefing on the latest information about the Coronavirus., Photo Date: 1/31/2020
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Photo Date: 1/31/2020 Photo: Andrea Hanks / The White House License

Maryville, TN (WDEF) – Senator Lamar Alexander issued a brief statement supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. He has served 6 presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, & it would be safer to go back to school & back to work & out to eat.”

