Senator Alexander Issues Statement Supporting Dr. Fauci

Maryville, TN (WDEF) – Senator Lamar Alexander issued a brief statement supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. He has served 6 presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, & it would be safer to go back to school & back to work & out to eat.”

