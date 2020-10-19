Jeremy Pruitt Fires Defensive Line Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
123

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t happy with how his Volunteers have lost two straight games after snapping an eight-game winning streak. Pruitt Saturday fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who was hired earlier this year, on Sunday. He plans to coach the linemen himself the rest of this season. Pruitt says Jarrett Guarantano and the offense as whole needs to play better after seven turnovers in the the last six quarters. He added that the senior quarterback is going to have to demonstrate in practice this week that he deserves to keep the starting job before Tennessee hosts No. 2 Alabama (4-0) on Saturday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan Involved In Officer Shooting Killed By Police
Next articleDunlap Police Department Welcomes First Female Officer
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.