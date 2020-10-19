Farm to Families Donates Half a Million Pounds of Food in Tri – State Area

Farm to Families is looking to donate more than one million pounds of food by the end of the month in the tri – state area.

Farm to Families is part of the Corona virus Food Assistance Program.

- Advertisement -

Belle Fresh Produce puts together boxes of food that include fresh produce and fresh meat ready to cook.

Most recently, Farm to Families donated more than seventy – thousand pounds of food at East Ridge Elementary School.

“We are in correlation with Action Church of God in Germantown road and Cornerstone Church of God in Cleveland. This is facilitated by the operation of compassion. And then we distribute out to food banks to ministries, and the public can come through, we have a day that they come through and they can pick up a box for their family. As of right now, we have gave out more or less five hundred thousand pounds of food in the tri – county area,” says Jesse Davenport, director of operations at Belle Fresh Produce.

If you or someone you know is in need of food or wanting to volunteer or donate, call or visit Belle Fresh Produce https://www.producemarketguide.com/company/1016279/belle-fresh-produce-llc-dba-belle-fresh