Dr. Elenora Woods Announces Run for Chattanooga Mayor

Chattanooga, TN (Press Release) – Dr. Elenora Woods has announced her bid to run for Chattanooga Mayor. She is is a Chattanooga native who is an advocate for women rights, early childhood education, mental health, and criminal justice reform.

Dr. Woods graduated from Chattanooga High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in Biology/Bio-Chemistry and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Tennessee Memphis. Dr. Woods has a dental state licenses and practices in Tennessee and Georgia and has been in private practice for 30 years.

- Advertisement -

She founded and supported numerous projects such as Dental and Medical Mini-Clinic at Alton Park, Youth Health Explosion and Chattanooga’s Youth Got Talent Search Contest.

Dr. Woods is also the founder of the Dental Angel Fund Foundation which was responsible for providing free dental care to the indigent population for more than 20 years. She is also the owner of EW Professional Career Training Center, which provided training opportunities to hundreds of nontraditional students and women who needed a helping hand in the field of Dentistry for more than 20 years.

Dr. Woods is a Pierre Fauchard Fellow which recognizes the top dentist in the country and internationally for their contributions to the advancements in the field of Dentistry. Dr. Woods received the Chattanooga Citizenship Award and the Hamilton County School of Excellence Award. Dr. Woods has raised three beautiful children as a single mother. She is also a proud member of Greater Emmanuel Apostolic church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

While taking care of her family and excelling in her career, she is a civil rights activist breaking barriers in education, housing, environmental Injustices, gender, discrimination, criminal injustice, and employment discrimination.

Dr. Woods is the first black woman to run for mayor of Chattanooga and she is excited to lead the Scenic City to greater heights.

The mayoral election will be held in March. Also running are Attorney Wade Hinton, former River City CEO Kim White, businessman Tim Kelly, consultant Monty Bruel, activist Christopher Dahl, councilman Russell Gilbert, and Marine Corps veteran Andrew McClaren.