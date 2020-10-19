Forgotten Child Fund Application & Donation Site Now Open

The Forgotten Child Fund has started their application process and donation site this Monday morning.

You need to come in-person to apply.

Bring your social security card, the children you’re applying for, and a driver’s license.

You can apply or donate toys Monday through Friday FROM 10 to 2 until November 10th.

“I think this year is really going to be the most important year we’ve had in the last couple years, but just to be there and know that they can count on us, people struggling out in our community right now, we like to see you when its good when we’re being able to help you and give and make that kids face light up on Christmas day. All the local fire stations will have drop boxes here this week, we’ll have those in place for toys,” says Kelly Simmons, President of Forgotten Child Fund.

The Forgotten Child Fund HELPED MORE THAN 15-thousand children GET presents LAST YEAR.

For more information on how to donate or sign up, go here http://www.forgottenchildfund.org/