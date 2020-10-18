UPDATE: Officer Shooting Suspect Shot & Killed

UPDATE, 9:49am: The suspect accused of shooting an East Ridge police officer was shot and killed in Rossville. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts, who fired several shots at Prescott’s patrol car and then fled. The Georgia State Patrol later located the deserted Challenger across the state line in a subdivision in Rossville. Police say multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive search and found Kitts, who engaged officers several times with gunfire before he was fatally shot. Prescott is recovering in a hospital.

____________________________________

- Advertisement -

The search is on for a man who is accused of shooting an east ridge police officer.

Earlier this afternoon, East Ridge Officer Terry Prescott was conducting a traffic stop when the accused suspect fired into Officer Prescott’s vehicle, hitting him.

The shooting happened near the Ringgold Road and John Ross Road intersection in front of the CVS.

The suspect is believed to be 42 year old Christopher Kitts, out of Texas.

Officers confirmed Officer Prescott was transported to Earlanger hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officials say Kitts fled the scene in his car, Kitts car was later found in a subdivision near Page Road in Rossville.

Kitts’ then fled on foot.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for Kitts.

Police are heavily searching the wooden area near lake Winnie, that’s when our News reporter Joeli Poole caught several shots being fired on camera.

BREAKING: several shots were just fired around the lake Winnie area! I am at the Mapco across the street. pic.twitter.com/uQeORP4rXa — Joeli Poole (@JoeliWDEF12) October 18, 2020

Local east ridge residents say for something like this to happen in their area is concerning.

“Its scary. If he will do that to anybody especially a cop he will hurt anybody. Its lucky nobody else got here at the CVS that was witnessing that,” says a local resident.

“You take a person like that, that gets out in broad daylight and shoots a police officer who is trying to protect us. If someone will do that in broad daylight then they will do anything. As a citizen, we don’t stand a chance against someone like that. If they will shoot an officer and don’t care who sees them do it, then they wouldn’t think twice about an innocent person.”

Kitts has previous charges in Texas for possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving with an invalid license and failure to appear.

So far police have not captured Kitts, we will continue to update you with more.