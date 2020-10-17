Officers: Woman charged for feeding black bear in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Wildlife officers say a Virginia woman has been charged after they say she fed a black bear while on vacation in Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association said Friday that a video posted on social media showed 21-year-old Kristin Hailee Farris hand-feeding what appeared to be watermelon, cholate and other items to a black bear in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Sept. 30. According to news reports, officers say Farris faces a Class B misdemeanor, which can result up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. TWRA says regulations have been in place since 2000 that prohibit feeding bears or leaving food in garbage cans that could attract bears within a six mile (9.6 kilometer) radius of Gatlinburg.

You can watch the video on TikTok here https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJ5vNHyJ/